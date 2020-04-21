Report: Newcastle's new owners have already started talks with two big-name free agents

Newcastle United are reportedly pursuing Edinson Cavani and Dries Mertens.

According to ESPN, Newcastle United's new owners have already been in contact with Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani and Napoli attacker Dries Mertens.

The long-awaited takeover of the Magpies looks set to completed in the coming weeks, with Mike Ashley finally set to leave the club in a £300million sale.

Fans are excited by the future as the Saudi Arabian-led takeover should present the club with huge money to spend – but it's actually two free agents wanted.

It's claimed that the club's imminent owners have already been in contact with big names Cavani and Mertens, as they look to lure both players to St James' Park this summer.

Cavani, 33, is out of contract this summer, and whilst his record this season isn't so great – seven goals and three assists in 22 games – his wider record for Paris Saint-Germain is incredible.

The Uruguayan has smashed 200 goals and 43 assists in 301 games, having previously shown his quality at Napoli, and he would be some capture on a free transfer.

Another target is Mertens, with the Napoli forward also available for free this summer. The 32-year-old Belgian has notched 12 goals and six assists in 29 games this season, with his record at Napoli now 121 goals and 73 assists in 311 games.

Mertens can play anywhere across the frontline, and landing these two big names – even if they're maybe a touch past their peak – has to be an enticing prospect for Magpies fans.