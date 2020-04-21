Report: Newcastle's new owners already want Premier League contract rebel in challenging deal

Newcastle United are reportedly keen on Chelsea winger Willian.

According to ESPN, Newcastle United's new owners are interested in bringing Chelsea winger Willian to Tyneside this summer as his contract winds down.

The long-awaited takeover at St James' Park is set to be completed, with Mike Ashley's 13-year stint at the club coming to an end having agreed a £300million sale to the Saudi Arabian sovereign wealth fund, Amanda Staveley and the Reuben brothers.

It's now claimed that Willian is one of a number of big-name free agents they're already looking to sign, alongside Edinson Cavani and Dries Mertens.

Newcastle's new owners allegedly know that a deal for Willian will be 'challenging' given the competition for his signature and the money needed for wages, but they're still going for him.

Willian, 31, has hit seven goals and six assists this season, and his record for Chelsea now stands at 59 goals and 59 assists in 329 games for the club.

The Brazilian predominantly plays as a right winger, and not only does he have flair and quality in the final third, but he's also a hard worker, which has made him popular with managers over the years.

Chelsea so far haven't been willing to give Willian the three-year deal he's looking for, so as things stand, he looks set to move on to a new club on a free transfer.

A number of other clubs are thought to be keen, but Newcastle fans may be excited to know that this is the calibre of player they'll be targeting once the takeover is agreed.