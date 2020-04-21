Report: Newcastle's new owners already know their No. 1 manager target - it's not Benitez

Newcastle United may make a move for Mauricio Pochettino.

According to ESPN, Newcastle United's new owners have already picked out four potential managers to replace Steve Bruce – and Mauricio Pochettino is one of them.

It's claimed that Bruce will be given until the end of the season, whenever that may be, but the new owners want a bigger name in charge once their £300million takeover goes through.

Newcastle fans may have been expecting this, with the new ownership – comprised of the Saudi Arabian sovereign wealth fund, Amanda Staveley and the Reuben brothers – likely to go after big names to go with their riches.

It's stated that ex-Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri has recently joined the wish list, but it's Pochettino who is the top target for the job, especially as Rafael Benitez and Lucien Favre will cost money to buy out from Dalian Professional and Borussia Dortmund respectively.

Pochettino has been out of football since leaving Tottenham Hotspur in November, whilst Allegri left Juventus at the end of last season, with both potentially interested.

Newcastle's owners allegedly believe they can put forward a project to attract any of their managerial targets, comparing the offer to how Everton landed Carlo Ancelotti in December.

Pochettino's record with Southampton and Spurs will make him a very appealing candidate, but Allegri has six league title and four Coppa Italia crowns to his name, making him a somewhat glittering choice.

Favre has impressed in charge of Nice and Dortmund in recent years, whilst Benitez is well-known at St James' Park having spent more than three years in charge of the Magpies.

It seems unfair to be questioning Bruce's future before the takeover is even completed, but these rumours are emerging for a reason – and a big-name appointment may well be on the horizon for Newcastle.