Report: Klopp has discussed putting three Liverpool youngsters in the first-team next year

Harvey Elliott of Liverpool during the FA Cup Fourth Round Replay match between Liverpool and Shrewsbury Town at Anfield on February 4, 2020 in Liverpool, England.
Liverpool youngsters Curtis Jones, Neco Williams and Harvey Elliott are all viewed as having big futures by Jurgen Klopp.

Jurgen Klopp the manager

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp wants to give Curtis Jones, Neco Williams and Harvey Elliott more first-team chances at Anfield next season, according to a report in The Times.

Jones, Williams and Elliott have established themselves as three of the finest talents currently breaking through at Liverpool, and they have impressed on their fleeting appearances for the first-team so far.

The trio have all started for Liverpool in cup games this season, and they have played starring roles in both the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup.

Elliott stood out against Aston Villa, Jones already has scored a winner in a Merseyside derby against Everton and Williams has always looked an excellent attacking full-back when called upon.

Klopp now reportedly wants to give the Liverpool youngsters more chances in his starting line-up next season, and discussions are already taking place over how he should do that.

The Reds are expected to make signings this summer, but Klopp does not want to block the pathway for his own youngsters.

And it seems that the Liverpool boss has very high hopes for their futures, with Elliott, Jones and Williams all set to be given plenty of opportunities next term.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

