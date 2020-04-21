Quick links

Everton

Lazio

Serie A

Premier League

Report: Everton prepared to offer target a £135k-a-week contract, could be Toffees' highest earner

Danny Owen
The italian head coach of soccer teams Carlo Ancelotti attends as guest the LBA LegaBasket of Serie A match between Virtus Segafredo Bologna and Vanoli Cremona at PalaDozza on December 3,...
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Premier League giants Everton reportedly want to add Lazio's Serie A goal-machine Ciro Immobile to Carlo Ancelotti's Goodison Park roster.

Lazio's Italian striker Ciro Immobile celebrates after scoring to give the side a 2-0 lead during the Serie A match between Genoa CFC and SS Lazio at Stadio Luigi Ferraris on February 23,...

Everton are prepared to offer Lazio striker Ciro Immobile a £130,000-a-week deal to convince him to leave the Serie A challengers for Goodison Park, according to Citta Celeste.

An Italian international in the form of his life has apparently emerged as Carlo Ancelotti’s number one transfer target – and with good reason.

Immobile has been all-but unstoppable this season, scoring 27 times in 26 league starts to fire Lazio in contention for their first Scudetto triumph since the year 2000.

TEAMtalk even claimed that Everton are willing to send Moise Kean back to mainland Europe as part of a player-plus-cash deal as they look to barter down Immobile’s £43 million price-tag.

And reports from Rome have shed new light on the situation this week. Citta Celeste suggest that the former Borussia Dortmund, Torino and Sevilla frontman will be offered wages of around £135,000-a-week, a deal equating to somewhere in the region of £7 million a year.

Celtic's Scottish midfielder Ryan Christie (Front) defends against Lazio's Italian forward Ciro Immobile during the UEFA Europa League Group E football match Lazio vs Celtic on November 7,...

That would make Immobile the highest-earning player in The Toffees’ squad, exceeding the weekly pay-packets of Bernard and Richarlison (Sportrac).

Though if Immobile can bring his remarkable goalscoring record to Merseyside, dragging an underachieving Everton side into contention for a Champions League place, he will be worth every single penny.

Lazio's Italian striker Ciro Immobile celebrates after scoring to give the side a 2-0 lead during the Serie A match between Genoa CFC and SS Lazio at Stadio Luigi Ferraris on February 23,...

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for EVERTON team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch