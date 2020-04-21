Report: Everton prepared to offer target a £135k-a-week contract, could be Toffees' highest earner

Premier League giants Everton reportedly want to add Lazio's Serie A goal-machine Ciro Immobile to Carlo Ancelotti's Goodison Park roster.

Everton are prepared to offer Lazio striker Ciro Immobile a £130,000-a-week deal to convince him to leave the Serie A challengers for Goodison Park, according to Citta Celeste.

An Italian international in the form of his life has apparently emerged as Carlo Ancelotti’s number one transfer target – and with good reason.

Immobile has been all-but unstoppable this season, scoring 27 times in 26 league starts to fire Lazio in contention for their first Scudetto triumph since the year 2000.

TEAMtalk even claimed that Everton are willing to send Moise Kean back to mainland Europe as part of a player-plus-cash deal as they look to barter down Immobile’s £43 million price-tag.

And reports from Rome have shed new light on the situation this week. Citta Celeste suggest that the former Borussia Dortmund, Torino and Sevilla frontman will be offered wages of around £135,000-a-week, a deal equating to somewhere in the region of £7 million a year.

That would make Immobile the highest-earning player in The Toffees’ squad, exceeding the weekly pay-packets of Bernard and Richarlison (Sportrac).

Though if Immobile can bring his remarkable goalscoring record to Merseyside, dragging an underachieving Everton side into contention for a Champions League place, he will be worth every single penny.