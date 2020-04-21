Report: Club want Liverpool player who Klopp has only picked once

Liverpool defender Nathaniel Phillips could head back to Stuttgart next season.

According to Bild, Stuttgart are interested in bringing Liverpool defender Nathaniel Phillips back to the club next season after another loan spell.

It's claimed that Stuttgart would be favourites to sign Phillips if they win promotion to the Bundesliga, which does look likely as things stand – they're a point ahead of Hamburg in the race for second place in 2. Bundesliga.

Phillips joined Stuttgart on loan last summer before being recalled by Liverpool in January, and after facing Everton in January's FA Cup tie, he headed back out to Germany with Stuttgart.

Since returning in January, Phillips has played every minute of league action for Stuttgart, helping them keep three clean sheets and lose just once in seven outings.

The season was of course hit by the global pandemic, meaning Phillips hasn't played for more than a month now, but he seems to have done enough to impress Stuttgart.

The German side may now contact Liverpool this summer to try and organise an extension to that loan deal, but it wouldn't be a surprise to see a permanent move explored.

Phillips is now 23, and that game against Everton is his only appearance for Liverpool, with a breakthrough at Anfield seeming unlikely given the presence of youngsters Sepp van den Berg and Ki-Jana Hoever.

It may now be time for Phillips to think about leaving on a permanent basis in order to settle down and further his career, and Stuttgart seem to be positioning themselves to take him for next season one way or another.