Report: Arsenal yet to revive talks for teenager with Liverpool lurking

Olly Dawes
Arsenal are fighting to keep hold of youngster Bukayo Saka.

According to Football.London, Arsenal have yet to revive contract talks with youngster Bukayo Saka despite interest in his signature.

It's claimed that the Gunners haven't held talks with Saka's representatives since February, which may leave some fans worried about his future.

Saka is allegedly earning just £7,000-a-week per the terms of the deal he signed in September 2018, and Arsenal haven't been able to find an agreement on a rise or an extension.

Arsenal allegedly do want to offer Saka a massive pay rise, but Borussia Dortmund are thought to be keen on the teenager, whose current deal ends in 2021.

Arsenal may not be under huge pressure right now, but they will be if the transfer window opens without Saka tied down to new terms, with major interest in him.

The Daily Mail recently reported that Liverpool, Manchester United and Bayern Munich are all keen on signing Saka, so it wouldn't be a surprise to see them bid if Arsenal can't get a new deal done.

Saka, 18, entered the Arsenal first-team this season as a winger, but has since found a home as a left back, showing real potential in that position.

Liverpool would surely view him as a player who can offer cover and competition for both Andrew Robertson and Sadio Mane down the left flank, and Arsenal need to find an agreement soon if they're to keep Liverpool at bay.

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

