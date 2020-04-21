Quick links

Report: Arsenal won't pay £50m asking-price for player Arteta wants at the Emirates

Samuel Umtiti of FC Barcelona looks on prior to the Copa del Rey Round of 32 match between UD Ibiza and FC Barcelona at Estadi Municipal de Can Misses on January 22, 2020 in Ibiza, Spain.
Arsenal have been linked with a move for Samuel Umtiti for a considerable time now, but it seems that Mikel Arteta's side won't be making a move.

Samuel Umtiti of FC Barcelona during the La Liga Santander match between Villarreal v FC Barcelona at the Estadio de la Ceramica on April 2, 2019 in Castellon Spain

Arsenal won’t meet Barcelona’s asking price for Samuel Umtiti, according to a report in Sport.

Arsenal have been linked with a move for Umtiti fairly heavily this summer, with the Daily Mirror suggesting that Mikel Arteta wanted the Frenchman at the Emirates Stadium.

However, Barca are looking for £50 million for Umtiti and Arsenal are not prepared to meet that.

 

Indeed, the report claims that no interested club will be agreeing to pay the fee that Barca want for Umtiti, with the 26-year-old now looking increasingly likely to stay at the Nou Camp.

The news could come as a blow to Arsenal, with Arteta’s options to strengthen his defence becoming shorter.

It is no secret that Arsenal would like to bring in a new central defender this summer, as they have struggled to find a consistent pairing at the back for a number of years.

Samuel Umtiti of FC Barcelona reacts during the La Liga match between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid at Camp Nou on March 4, 2018 in Barcelona, Spain.

The arrival of William Saliba should improve Arsenal’s backline, but Arteta realises there is more work to be done.

The Gunners have now been linked with a huge number of targets, but it seems that Umtiti may have to be scratched off their wishlist, as he simply looks too expensive for them currently.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

