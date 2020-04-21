Report: Arsenal won't pay £50m asking-price for player Arteta wants at the Emirates

Arsenal have been linked with a move for Samuel Umtiti for a considerable time now, but it seems that Mikel Arteta's side won't be making a move.

Arsenal won’t meet Barcelona’s asking price for Samuel Umtiti, according to a report in Sport.

Arsenal have been linked with a move for Umtiti fairly heavily this summer, with the Daily Mirror suggesting that Mikel Arteta wanted the Frenchman at the Emirates Stadium.

However, Barca are looking for £50 million for Umtiti and Arsenal are not prepared to meet that.

Indeed, the report claims that no interested club will be agreeing to pay the fee that Barca want for Umtiti, with the 26-year-old now looking increasingly likely to stay at the Nou Camp.

The news could come as a blow to Arsenal, with Arteta’s options to strengthen his defence becoming shorter.

It is no secret that Arsenal would like to bring in a new central defender this summer, as they have struggled to find a consistent pairing at the back for a number of years.

The arrival of William Saliba should improve Arsenal’s backline, but Arteta realises there is more work to be done.

The Gunners have now been linked with a huge number of targets, but it seems that Umtiti may have to be scratched off their wishlist, as he simply looks too expensive for them currently.