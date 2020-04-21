Quick links

Arsenal

Ligue 1

Premier League

Report: Arsenal in talks to sign exciting midfielder on a free transfer

Danny Owen
A general view of The Emirates Stadium before during the Premier League match between Arsenal and Everton at Emirates Stadium on February 23, 2020 in London, England.
Danny Owens Profile
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Mikel Arteta's Premier League giants are looking for young, bargain signings - Rennes' Ligue 1 starlet Noah Francoise ticks a lot of boxes.

Arsenal Head Coach Mikel Arteta during a training session at London Colney on March 06, 2020 in St Albans, England.

Arsenal have contacted Rennes to ask about a deal for highly-rated midfielder Noah Francoise, according to FootMercato.

France just continues to churn out diamonds at a remarkable rate. And teenager Francoise looks like the latest wonderkid to emerge on the other side of the Channel, even if he is yet to strut his stuff on the senior stage.

 

It speaks volumes about this Brittany-based starlet that, according to reports, some of Europe’s biggest clubs have already made contact with his representatives. One of those is Arsenal, with the Gunners expected to challenge Paris Saint-Germain for Francoise’s signature.

Sevilla are the third club to express an interest and the eagle-eyed among you will point out that, in esteemed sporting director Monchi, the Andalusians have a man who is famed for his ability to spot a diamond in the rough.

Roma sporting director Monchi smiles during a press conference at the Wanda Metropolitan stadium in Madrid on November 21, 2017 on the eve of the UEFA Champions League group C football...

With funds tight at Arsenal, the North London giants are expected to put more focus than ever onto signing some of the most promising youngsters in the game, having snapped up the likes of William Saliba and Gabriel Martinelli over the last 12 months.

Interestingly, Francoise is yet to sign a professional contract with Rennes, meaning Arsenal would not have to spend a penny to bring the youngster to the Emirates.

A general view of The Emirates Stadium before during the Premier League match between Arsenal and Everton at Emirates Stadium on February 23, 2020 in London, England.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
Danny Owens Profile

Danny Owen

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

Register for ARSENAL team updates

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch