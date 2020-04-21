Report: Arsenal in talks to sign exciting midfielder on a free transfer

Mikel Arteta's Premier League giants are looking for young, bargain signings - Rennes' Ligue 1 starlet Noah Francoise ticks a lot of boxes.

Arsenal have contacted Rennes to ask about a deal for highly-rated midfielder Noah Francoise, according to FootMercato.

France just continues to churn out diamonds at a remarkable rate. And teenager Francoise looks like the latest wonderkid to emerge on the other side of the Channel, even if he is yet to strut his stuff on the senior stage.

It speaks volumes about this Brittany-based starlet that, according to reports, some of Europe’s biggest clubs have already made contact with his representatives. One of those is Arsenal, with the Gunners expected to challenge Paris Saint-Germain for Francoise’s signature.

Sevilla are the third club to express an interest and the eagle-eyed among you will point out that, in esteemed sporting director Monchi, the Andalusians have a man who is famed for his ability to spot a diamond in the rough.

With funds tight at Arsenal, the North London giants are expected to put more focus than ever onto signing some of the most promising youngsters in the game, having snapped up the likes of William Saliba and Gabriel Martinelli over the last 12 months.

Interestingly, Francoise is yet to sign a professional contract with Rennes, meaning Arsenal would not have to spend a penny to bring the youngster to the Emirates.