Report: Academy graduate knows his Liverpool career is over, summer exit lined up

Danny Owen
Premier League leaders Liverpool are expected to trim down Jurgen Klopp's squad with Ovie Ejaria set to stay at Reading in the Championship.

Ovie Ejaria is fully aware that he has played his final game for Liverpool with the Echo claiming that the skilful midfielder is set to complete a permanent move to Reading at the end of the campaign.

In another era, this London-born 22-year-old could have harboured real hopes of establishing himself as a key part of the Reds’ first-team plans. But it just so happens that Ejaria’s rise has coincided with the birth of the best Liverpool team in three decades.

 

The England U21 international has emerged as a twinkle-toed talisman for a Reading side sitting comfortably in the middle of the Championship table, with a tally of three goals and four assists not quite reflecting the size of his impact at the Madejski.

But if the likes of Naby Keita, Adam Lallana, Xherdan Shaqiri and co cannot force their way into Jurgen Klopp’s starting XI for love nor money, then the talented if unproven Ejaria was never likely to have much of a role to play at Anfield.

According to The Echo, Ejaria is fully aware that his Liverpool career is coming to an end with Mark Bowen’s Reading expected to jump at the chance to sign him on a full-time basis.

And, in truth, the former Rangers and Sunderland loanee is unlikely to be the only talented Liverpool youngster heading for the door.

Harry Wilson, Pedro Chirivella, Natt Phillips and co are good but perhaps not quite good enough for a Reds side with Premier League and Champions League ambitions.

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

