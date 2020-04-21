Report: £650k-a-week wages could stop Everton signing top Ancelotti target

Everton were reportedly lining up an ambitious deal to bring Gareth Bale back to the Premier League from La Liga giants Real Madrid.

Everton linked Gareth Bale is unlikely to be on his way back to the Premier League any time soon with his £650,000-a-week wages at Real Madrid putting a rather sizeable obstacle in the way of Carlo Ancelotti and co, according to The Sun (21 April, page 52).

The Toffees finally have a world-class manager to match their lofty ambitions and the presence of a former Milan, PSG and Bayern Munich boss is likely to give Everton more pulling power than ever before in the transfer market.

Bale played some of the finest football of his career under Ancelotti, winning the Champions League during his debut season with Los Blancos in 2014.

And with the Welsh superstar has hung onto his dwindling Madrid career like a limpet on a rock, the chance to reunite with an Italian tactician appeared to be open the doors for a return to England.

According to 90Min, Everton were set to offer Bale a fresh start, seven years after he left Tottenham Hotspur for a world-record £86 million deal.

But with the global health crisis wreaking havoc everywhere, it seems that Everton’s best laid plans have gone somewhat awry.

The Sun claims that Bale is more likely than ever to see out the remaining months of his Real Madrid contract. Then again, even without the financial uncertainty rippling through the game, the 30-year-old would have always had to accept a massive pay cut on his £650,000-a-week wages if he wanted to move to Everton.

The Toffees’ current top earners take home a comparatively meagre £120,000-a-week, according to Spotrac.