Report: 26-year-old Spurs player was expecting rival club to attempt to by him this summer

Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane's future has been put into doubt after comments he made last month.

Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane was expecting Manchester United to come in for him after he suggested he could be open to leaving, but the Red Devils have shown no interest, according to The Sun.

Kane said on Instagram that he would not stay at Tottenham if he felt that the club were not progressing, sparking fears that he could leave in the summer.

Kane has been linked with a move to United for some time now.

However, The Sun claim that the Spurs forward hasn’t attracted the amount of clubs he was expecting.

Kane reportedly thought that United would firm up their interest in him after he spoke out, but they have not done so.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has great faith in Marcus Rashford, and the club also are apparently fearful of dealing with Daniel Levy, who is expecting to demand huge sums for Kane.

Kane now looks increasingly likely to stay with Spurs, which should be great news for Jose Mourinho’s side, who will desperately want to keep hold of their most dangerous finisher.