Report: 26-year-old Spurs player was expecting rival club to attempt to by him this summer

John Verrall
Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur trains during the Tottenham Hotspur training session at The Tottenham Hotspur Training Centre on March 09, 2020 in Enfield, England. Tottenham Hotspur will...
Tottenham Hotspur's Harry Kane's future has been put into doubt after comments he made last month.

Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton & Hove Albion at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on December 26, 2019 in London, United...

Tottenham Hotspur’s Harry Kane was expecting Manchester United to come in for him after he suggested he could be open to leaving, but the Red Devils have shown no interest, according to The Sun.

Kane said on Instagram that he would not stay at Tottenham if he felt that the club were not progressing, sparking fears that he could leave in the summer.

Kane has been linked with a move to United for some time now.

However, The Sun claim that the Spurs forward hasn’t attracted the amount of clubs he was expecting.

Kane reportedly thought that United would firm up their interest in him after he spoke out, but they have not done so.

Harry Kane of England

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has great faith in Marcus Rashford, and the club also are apparently fearful of dealing with Daniel Levy, who is expecting to demand huge sums for Kane.

Kane now looks increasingly likely to stay with Spurs, which should be great news for Jose Mourinho’s side, who will desperately want to keep hold of their most dangerous finisher.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

