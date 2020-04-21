Quick links

Rangers revelation shared by star possibly bound for Premier League

A general view of Ibrox Stadium ahead of the Ladbrokes Scottish Premiership match between Rangers and Celtic at Ibrox Stadium on May 12, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.
The Leeds United star admits that he has a soft spot for Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers.

Leeds United's Stuart Dallas celebrates scoring his side's second goal

Leeds United star Stuart Dallas has revealed that he grew up with an affinity for Rangers.

The Northern Ireland winger has shared the international stage with a number of Ibrox stars down the years, including current Gers duo Jordan Jones and Steven Davis.

And the 29-year-old, who is potentially bound for Premier League football with Leeds, has told the club's official website that Rangers were one of his teams growing up.

He said: "I used to support Liverpool when I was growing up because my dad supported Liverpool and my brother supported Rangers, so it would be between the two."

Dallas also revealed that going to see the light Blues was one of his first memories of attending a football match, adding: "I think it was a Rangers game, my brother is a massive Rangers fan and he used to go a lot, so I used to go to a few games as a kid.”

Leeds are top of the Championship and boast a seven-point cushion in the automatic promotion places.

With only nine games to go before the season was suspended, Dallas and his team-mates were looking certain to seal their Premier League return after a 16-year absence.

The Whites' season hasn't been clarified as of yet, while it's the same story in the Scotland as Rangers face an anxious wait to discover if Celtic - who have a 13-point lead over Steven Gerrard's side - are going to be crowned champions.

Leeds United's Stuart Dallas battles with Derby County's Harry Wilson

 

