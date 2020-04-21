Quick links

'Poch completely botched him': Tottenham tipped to offload 'amazing' 23-year-old

Shane Callaghan
Kyle Walker Peters of Spurs during Tottenham Hotspur Training Session and Press Conference on September 30, 2019 in Enfield, England.
Does Kyle Walker-Peters have a Tottenham Hotspur future? A lot of fans don't think so.

Kyle Walker-Peters of Tottenham Hotspur poses with manager Mauricio Pochettino as he signs a new contract on August 23, 2017 in Enfield, England.

Tottenham Hotspur fans on Twitter believe that the club should sell Kyle Walker-Peters when the transfer window opens.

The 23-year-old defender began his career at Spurs.

And although Tottenham fans would love another one of their own in the first XI every week, it doesn't look good that Walker-Peters is going to be that guy.

Jose Mourinho loaned him to Southampton in January, with the right-back managing only 12 Premier League games for the North Londoners in three years before moving to the South Coast.

Former Lilywhites boss Mauricio Pochettino gave him his chance - and called him 'amazing' back in 2018 - but he hasn't kicked on.

And fans of the North London club believe that Mourinho should look to move him on permanently when his loan with the Saints expires.

Here's their reaction on Twitter:

As mentioned, Walker-Peters began his career at Tottenham but the reality is that this is a team who reached the Champions League final last season.

There aren't many professional footballers good enough to get a regular game for Spurs, and Walker-Peters, unfortunately, seems to be in that bracket too.

Tottenham Hotspur's British defender Kyle Walker-Peters (L) vies for the ball with AC Milan's Italian foward Frank Tsadjout during their International Champions Cup friendly football match...

