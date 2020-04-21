'Poch completely botched him': Tottenham tipped to offload 'amazing' 23-year-old

Does Kyle Walker-Peters have a Tottenham Hotspur future? A lot of fans don't think so.

Tottenham Hotspur fans on Twitter believe that the club should sell Kyle Walker-Peters when the transfer window opens.

The 23-year-old defender began his career at Spurs.

And although Tottenham fans would love another one of their own in the first XI every week, it doesn't look good that Walker-Peters is going to be that guy.

Jose Mourinho loaned him to Southampton in January, with the right-back managing only 12 Premier League games for the North Londoners in three years before moving to the South Coast.

Former Lilywhites boss Mauricio Pochettino gave him his chance - and called him 'amazing' back in 2018 - but he hasn't kicked on.

And fans of the North London club believe that Mourinho should look to move him on permanently when his loan with the Saints expires.

Here's their reaction on Twitter:

Sell - He's 23 now, never going to be first team starting quality for me... — COYS.com (@COYS_com) April 21, 2020

Sell . Average. And feel sorry for the guy he deserves a career , sell him to Southampton where he can start most games. — SpursSignSomeoneGoodInSummer (@SpursTransfer10) April 21, 2020

Sell. We let him down I think. Could have been a first teamer for us if we sorted him a loan rather than making him sit on our bench and play and 3 games of any kind of football each season — Watson (@watson_THFC) April 21, 2020

Poch completely botched him, could've been really competitive for us, but instead of loaning him or using him, he just kept him in the training squad like so many others and hindered his development — Heung Like A Horse (@Son_Heung_Win) April 21, 2020

Sell % simply not good enough. — kev_simmonds (@SimmondsKev) April 21, 2020

Sell. Could have been a prospect but isn’t and wasn’t used enough so kinda pointless having him — Harriet. (@harrietbrn) April 21, 2020

Sell, lack of confidence on the ball and pace — Mac (@Imabigmac) April 21, 2020

Sell, deserves to play more and would easily get into a starting a 11 somewhere else — Seth Frey (@Sonaldinho7) April 21, 2020

As mentioned, Walker-Peters began his career at Tottenham but the reality is that this is a team who reached the Champions League final last season.

There aren't many professional footballers good enough to get a regular game for Spurs, and Walker-Peters, unfortunately, seems to be in that bracket too.