There's a swap deal Tottenham have to try and offer West Ham United

Tottenham Hotspur reportedly want Issa Diop from West Ham United.

According to new reports from Foot Mercato, Tottenham Hotspur are in constant contact with the representatives of West Ham United defender Issa Diop ahead of a potential move.

It's claimed that Jose Mourinho has made Diop a priority for Spurs this summer as he pushes for a new centre back, which is no surprise given his previous praise for the Frenchman.

One problem may come with the asking price; West Ham would allegedly want around €60million (£52million) for Diop, seeking to more than double their money on the 2018 signing.

That's a hefty fee for Spurs to be paying right now, given the financial impact of the ongoing pandemic, so such a deal seems almost impossible to imagine as things stand.

Tottenham may have to try and drive the price down by throwing a player into the deal, and West Ham are in fact believed to be interested in one of Mourinho's players.

The Daily Star (back page, 12/04) claimed that West Ham want to sign Tottenham ace Eric Dier, with David Moyes keen a reunion having previously worked with him at Everton.

West Ham allegedly hope to strike a cut-price deal for Dier given that he's about to enter the final year of his contract, with Tottenham so far unable to tempt him into signing a new deal.

Mourinho would no doubt hate to lose Dier, but with relations between Tottenham and West Ham not exactly ideal, it may take a part-exchange deal to convince the Hammers to sell Diop.

Throwing Dier into the move would bring the required fee down, and may just give Spurs a better chance of landing one of Mourinho's top targets – even if it means losing a player he believes in.