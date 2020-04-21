Our Girl: How many episodes are in season 4? Is this the last series of the hit BBC drama?

Our Girl is back on our screens an is as captivating as ever but how many episodes are left in series 4?

When times get tough it's always wise to find some sort of distraction and you can't go far wrong with a captivating TV drama.

As a result, Our Girl's fourth series could not have come at a better time for BBC One or its viewers.

The series returned in March 2020 after last hitting our screens in 2018 and the new batch of episodes has thrown plenty of obstacles at Michelle Keegan's Georgie Lane.

The series has been airing weekly on Tuesdays but how many episodes are in the series in total?

Our Girl series 4 on BBC One

Our Girl's fourth series arrived on BBC One on March 24th, with new episodes airing weekly on Tuesdays.

After a tumultuous set of tours in Nigeria, Nepal, Belize and Bangladesh, Georgie rejoins 2 Section in Afghanistan in series 4 and the team are tasked with taking down an insurgent warlord, Aatan Omar.

At the start of the series, Georgie was only supposed to be taking on an advisory role but quickly took the opportunity to return to action in Afghanistan which has proved to be just as dangerous as ever.

How many episodes are in Our Girl series 4?

Our Girl series 4 consists of six episodes in total.

At the time of writing, there are just two episodes left in the current series with the finale expected to arrive on April 28th.

The opening episode introduced fans to a new cast of characters while episode 2 onwards has followed Georgie and co to Afghanistan where they have deployed into a hugely hostile warzone.

Is series 4 the end of Our Girl?

For the time being, a fifth series of Our Girl is unconfirmed.

On top of that, Michelle Keegan is due to step down from the military drama at the end of the series so it would make sense to draw a line under the series and bring it to an end.

However, there is clearly still an appetite for the show with viewing figures still topping five million per episode and there have been rumours that the BBC has been looking at a replacement for Michelle Keegan to star in a potential fifth series so the end of series 4 is by no means the end of the show, for now at least.

Either way, Our Girl series 4 continues on Tuesday evenings at 9pm on BBC One while the series is expected to end on April 28th.