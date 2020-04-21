'Now that is great news': Some Everton fans buzzing after transfer update

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford has made a series of high profile errors this season.

Everton fans appear to be keen to sell Jordan Pickford, if Chelsea do make a £50 million offer for him.

Tutto Mercato Web claim that Chelsea are stepping up their interest in the Everton goalkeeper, as Frank Lampard’s side look for a new number one.

Pickford has had an error strewn campaign at Goodison Park this term, with the England international coming in for criticism.

And it seems that many Everton fans have now completely lost patience with him.

Indeed, there is a feeling among Toffees supporters that if a big bid does come in for Pickford this summer, he should be sold.

Does he need dropping off? — ESCEM1878 (@escem1878) April 20, 2020

Hope Brands has Dean Henderson's phone number!! — Mark Ellison (@mark_a_ellison) April 20, 2020

Sell sell sell — DazRB1878 (@DarrenBarnard1) April 20, 2020

Drive him there myself — Rob gaskell (@Robertgaskelly1) April 20, 2020

Now that is great news on a Monday morning — David Dolan (@LuimneachDaithi) April 20, 2020

Please take this. We need someone who can be consistent and doesn’t let in near post goals so often. — Blake (@BlakeEM_) April 20, 2020

Pickford’s has very little competition for his place at Everton, so looks set to continue as his club’s number one.

However, there are doubts over whether he will hold on to his place as England’s first choice goalkeeper unless his form improves considerably.