'Now that is great news': Some Everton fans buzzing after transfer update

Jordan Pickford of Everton during the Premier League match between Everton and Southampton at Goodison Park on May 5, 2018 in Liverpool, England.
Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford has made a series of high profile errors this season.

Carlo Ancelotti, Manager of Everton celebrates with Jordan Pickford of Everton following their sides victory in the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Everton FC at St....

Everton fans appear to be keen to sell Jordan Pickford, if Chelsea do make a £50 million offer for him.

Tutto Mercato Web claim that Chelsea are stepping up their interest in the Everton goalkeeper, as Frank Lampard’s side look for a new number one.

 

Pickford has had an error strewn campaign at Goodison Park this term, with the England international coming in for criticism.

And it seems that many Everton fans have now completely lost patience with him.

Indeed, there is a feeling among Toffees supporters that if a big bid does come in for Pickford this summer, he should be sold.

Pickford’s has very little competition for his place at Everton, so looks set to continue as his club’s number one.

However, there are doubts over whether he will hold on to his place as England’s first choice goalkeeper unless his form improves considerably.

