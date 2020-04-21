Newcastle reportedly want ‘competitive’ player Guardiola said he’d go to war with

Newcastle United have been linked with Arturo Vidal.

According to ITA Sport Press, Newcastle United have been linked with a move for Barcelona’s Arturo Vidal.

The Times claim that Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF) are set to acquire an 80 per cent stake in Newcastle, with Amanda Staveley’s PCP Capital Partners taking 10 per cent and the Reuben brothers the other 10 per cent.

Newcastle’s summer transfer window could be about to get interesting with the proposed influx of cash coming into the club.

Vidal would certainly be an ambitious addition.

Speaking to Catalunya radio in October, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola was highly complimentary of the Chile international.

"If I have to go to war, I would definitely take Arturo with me. You can kick Vidal in the chest and he will always put his face if needed,” Guardiola explained.

“I have very good memories of him at Bayern, he is a nice and extremely competitive man, who gave us things we didn't have.”

Vidal, 32, has had an illustrious career to date.

The midfielder has won league titles with Juventus, Bayern Munich and Barcelona.

Vidal’s contract at Barca expires in 2021. This season, he has become a peripheral figure, making just eight La Liga starts with another 14 appearances off the bench.

Newcastle supporters will hope the mooted takeover will lead to more ambition as they harbour hopes of featuring at the top of the Premier League once more.

Vidal may welcome a move to England for one last challenge in Europe.