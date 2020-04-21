Molineux favourite wants £60m and £43m stars to sign for Wolves

Wolverhampton Wanderers have big ambitions but will Ruben Vinagre ever get to play alongside Manchester City stars Bernardo Silva and Joao Cancelo?

Wolverhampton Wanderers flyer Ruben Vinagre has admitted to Record that he would love to see Manchester City duo Joao Cancelo and Bernardo Silva join him at Molineux at some point in the future.

It is an exciting time to be a Wolves fan.

In the space of just three years, the Black Country giants have gone from the middle of the Championship to the latter stages of the Europa League – and there is a real feeling that one of the most ambitious and well-connected clubs on the continent are just getting started.

Thanks to their close ties with super-agent Jorge Mendes, not to mention the millions provided by Chinse owners Fosun, Wolves have pulled off a series of unexpected transfer coups in recent years with Ruben Neves, Joao Moutinho, Rui Patricio, Diogo Jota and co clad in ‘old gold’.

And swashbuckling left-back Vinagre would love to see two more Portugal internationals join Nuno Espirito Santo’s squad.

“Bernardo and Cancelo,” the former Monaco youngster says when asked to name two players he would love to see Wolves sign.

£43 million playmaker Silva is unlikely to be on his way out of Man City any time soon, even if Vinagre’s one-time Monaco team-mate hasn’t quite performed at his usual lofty standards in recent months.

Cancelo, however, might just be a possibility. Wolves have been scouring the market for a right-sided defender capable of providing competition for Matt Doherty and the ex-Juventus and Inter Milan dynamo is expected to bring his ill-fated spell at the Etihad to a premature end, one year after his staggering £60 million move to Manchester.

Cancelo, after all, is a Jorge Mendes client. So anything is possible for Wolves.