Answer: Lupita's dad has 5 daughters riddle solved!

Lupita's dad has 5 daughters riddle

If you haven't had your morning coffee, we imagine this one has been turned over and over in your heads for some time.

Let's address the riddle for a moment:

"Lupita's dad has 5 daughters, Lisa, Laura, Liza and Lolo. What is the name of the other daughter missing?"

Right, read it through very carefully before scrolling down to the answer...

Still haven't got it? Well, not to worry! We have the answer just down below.

Lupitas Dad Has 5 Daughters Riddle Answer has been making rounds online on Facebook, Twitter and WhatsApp. It is a tricky riddle question, in which we have to find the name of the 5th daughter of Lupita's Dad. https://t.co/qo8eUl10n4 pic.twitter.com/w8Lv2edaGw — GadgetGrasp (@GraspGadget) April 21, 2020

Answer: Lupita's dad has 5 daughters riddle

The answer to the "Lupita's dad has 5 daughters" riddle is Lupita.

The key to unlocking the answer is paying close attention to how the riddle starts: "Lupita's dad has 5 daughters." It's Lupita's father but her name is subsequently missed out from the list.

It's a pretty cool wordplay trick and the alliteration of the names encourages readers to focus on those in determining the answer. Nevertheless, it's right there at the beginning!

If you're yet to show your family and friends, be sure to share it with them and see if they can get it.

