Lee Clark suggests Newcastle fans would love to see 69-year-old hired

Newcastle United are embarking upon an exciting new era - but could the Premier League sleeping giants replace Steve Bruce with a familiar face?

Newcastle United legend Lee Clark claims that Magpies fans may be open to the idea of ‘King’ Kevin Keegan returning for a third spell in the St James’ Park dugout, speaking to talkSPORT (20 April, 1pm).

While Rafa Benitez is the name on the lips of almost everyone on Tyneside, as the Amanda Staveley-lead takeover edges tantalisingly into view, could Newcastle welcome back another coach who scribed his name into club folklore for all the right reasons?

It may be over two decades now since Keegan’s ‘Entertainers’ ran Manchester United to the wire in the Premier League title race but the 69-year-old retains messiah-like status in this particular part of the north east.

And Clark, a local lad from Wallsend, claims that some supporters are already discussing the most unexpected of homecomings.

“There’s been about five managers linked already - even Kevin Keegan has been mooted by fans up here!” says Clark, who is hoping to see current incumbent Steve Bruce get the backing of Newcastle’s new owners for the time being at least.

“Steve will understand that he is not the owner’s choice but you’ll be hoping he is given an opportunity to build the squad.

“If you are given a big war chest to improve your squad the demands become higher and I think Steve will be hoping he is given the chance to prove himself.”

Former England boss Keegan has not been involved in management for 12 years now, a breakdown in relations with none other than Mike Ashley himself leading to his acrimonious departure three days after the close of a hugely frustrating 2008 summer transfer window.

Though, for all of his achievements both on the pitch and in the dugout, Keegan's time in top-level football might have already come to an end. An ambassadorial role, however, would be well received amongst a fanbase who have been left seething by the treatment of many a club legend during the ill-fated Ashley tenure.