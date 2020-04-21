Quick links

Latest rumours suggest Tottenham are making the correct transfer decision

Olly Dawes
Coach Jose Mourinho of Tottenham Hotspur during the UEFA Champions League match between RB Leipzig v Tottenham Hotspur at the Red Bull Arena on March 10, 2020 in Leipzig Germany
Olly Dawes

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly not going to move for Pierluigi Gollini.

Pierluigi Gollini of Atalanta celebrates after scoring the goal during the UEFA Champions League round of 16 first leg match between Atalanta and Valencia CF at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on...

According to The Mirror, Tottenham Hotspur won't be moving for Atalanta goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini despite reports in Italy suggesting Jose Mourinho wants him.

Gazzetta Dello Sport reported on Sunday that Tottenham are challenging AC Milan for shot-stopper Gollini, but the rumours were very quickly shot down.

Spurs allegedly don't have any interest in bringing the Italian back to English football having previously been with Manchester United before being a flop at Aston Villa in the 2016-17 season.

Gollini certainly isn't the same player, and he has developed massively since returning to Italy, and is now Atalanta's first-choice goalkeeper in both Serie A and the Champions League.

Yet whilst Tottenham may well look for a new stopper to challenge and eventually replace Hugo Lloris, they're making the right call in not going for Gollini.

His spell with Aston Villa showed that he just wasn't cut out for English football, and it would be a real gamble to sign him and hope that he can adjust this time around.

Pierluigi Gollini goalkeeper of Atalanta reacts during the UEFA Champions League group C match between Atalanta and Dinamo Zagreb at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on November 26, 2019 in Milan,...

Tottenham have found more suitable goalkeepers of late; Le10 Sport claim they want Lille's Mike Maignan, whilst Ajax stopper Andre Onana is also a target according to L'Equipe.

Both goalkeepers are exciting, modern-day goalkeepers with great shot-stopping ability and quality to play out from the back, and don't already have failed spells in England on their CV's.

Bringing them into English football is a risk in itself, but they would be the calibre of signing Tottenham need, rather than going for Gollini and hoping it's third time lucky for him in English football.

Coach Jose Mourinho of Tottenham Hotspur during the UEFA Champions League match between RB Leipzig v Tottenham Hotspur at the Red Bull Arena on March 10, 2020 in Leipzig Germany

Olly Dawes

Olly is a Sports Management graduate and aspiring journalist, with most of his work surrounding football or NFL. He has formed two of his own sites, as well as contributing to a number of others before starting with Here Is The City.

