Latest rumours suggest Tottenham are making the correct transfer decision

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly not going to move for Pierluigi Gollini.

According to The Mirror, Tottenham Hotspur won't be moving for Atalanta goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini despite reports in Italy suggesting Jose Mourinho wants him.

Gazzetta Dello Sport reported on Sunday that Tottenham are challenging AC Milan for shot-stopper Gollini, but the rumours were very quickly shot down.

Spurs allegedly don't have any interest in bringing the Italian back to English football having previously been with Manchester United before being a flop at Aston Villa in the 2016-17 season.

Gollini certainly isn't the same player, and he has developed massively since returning to Italy, and is now Atalanta's first-choice goalkeeper in both Serie A and the Champions League.

Yet whilst Tottenham may well look for a new stopper to challenge and eventually replace Hugo Lloris, they're making the right call in not going for Gollini.

His spell with Aston Villa showed that he just wasn't cut out for English football, and it would be a real gamble to sign him and hope that he can adjust this time around.

Tottenham have found more suitable goalkeepers of late; Le10 Sport claim they want Lille's Mike Maignan, whilst Ajax stopper Andre Onana is also a target according to L'Equipe.

Both goalkeepers are exciting, modern-day goalkeepers with great shot-stopping ability and quality to play out from the back, and don't already have failed spells in England on their CV's.

Bringing them into English football is a risk in itself, but they would be the calibre of signing Tottenham need, rather than going for Gollini and hoping it's third time lucky for him in English football.