John Terry raves about Everton man

Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti has already had a positive impact since arriving at Goodison Park.

John Terry has praised Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti on The Lockdown Tactics podcast.

Terry worked with Ancelotti at Chelsea between the years of 2009 and 2011, and he was very impressed by the Italian manager.

Indeed, Terry says that out of all the managers he worked with as a player, the current Everton boss the one he would most like to be in lockdown with currently.

“I’d say Ancelotti. He just a really good way about him,” he said.

“He’d come on to the back of the bus during the game, sit there and talk to the lad.

“Even when he got sacked we were sitting on the bus on the way home and said ‘I’ve just had a call, I’m sacked’.

"So we said ‘no way! Right when we get back to London we’re taking you for a night out’. Everyone turned up, he had a great rapport with the lads.”

Terry’s words should give Everton fans further confidence that they have the right man at the helm.

The Toffees have really signalled their ambitions by landing one of the most decorated and successful managers in the game, and the expectation is that the 60-year-old boss could lead them to great success in the future.

Ancelotti has already had a big impact at Everton, with their results improving since his arrival.

Ancelotti has encouraged Everton to play an attacking brand of football, which has brought some encouraging results.

And the hope is that Everton will be even stronger next season after Ancelotti has had a chance to make his own additions.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

