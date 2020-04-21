Is Stranded Deep multiplayer on PS4 and Xbox One? Here's how much it costs!

PS4 and Xbox One gamers want to know if there is multiplayer for Stranded Deep as well as how much it costs.

With all of us being forced to stay indoors and vegetate on either the couch or in bed whilst wearing the same briefs since the lockdown began, it's good news that PlayStation 4 and Xbox One players have received a mental escape in the form of the survival game Stranded Deep. Here you'll discover its price as well as whether or not it has multiplayer.

For those who don't know, Stranded Deep has been available on PC for awhile in early access format. It's a survival game in which you must brave an ocean full of sharks and gigantic squids that make the Kraken seem like a kitten in Sea Of Thieves, and it's also a title in which you must survive on an island that has its own beasties.

You can buy it now on PS4 and Xbox One if you wish to leave your hellish home behind for another, but first you should know its price and whether it has multiplayer.

How much is Stranded Deep on PS4 and Xbox One?

The price for Stranded Deep on PS4 and Xbox One is £15.99 and £16.74 respectively.

You can buy Stranded Deep now from either the PSN or Microsoft Store depending on your console of choice.

It costs £10.99 on Steam so the price is a little heftier on console, but it certainly isn't unreasonable as there's countless hours of survival fun to be had.

For those who enjoy survival games in which you hunt, craft, and - of course - survive (think the Forest and Subnautica), then Stranded Deep is another lonesome and desperate experience for you to enjoy.

Is Stranded Deep multiplayer on PS4 and Xbox One?

Multiplayer isn't mentioned for Stranded Deep on PS4 and Xbox One.

In fact, both the PSN and Microsoft Store note that Stranded Deep is a single-player experience.

People over on Reddit talking about its lack of multiplayer have noted that Steam advertises it with split-screen co-op, so it's possible that this could be added to the console versions later on.