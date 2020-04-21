Quick links

Inter urged to sign Arsenal's Alexandre Lacazette by Antonio Cassano

Alex Lacazette of Arsenal during a training session at London Colney on February 22, 2020 in St Albans, England.
Will Arsenal striker move on this summer?

Inter Milan have been told to sign Arsenal forward Alexandre Lacazette.

Former Italy international Antonio Cassano, now retired, said he would advise a controversial double swoop for the Nerazzuri.

Cassano told FCInterNews he would sell Argentine forward Lautaro Martinez.

 

The 22-year-old has netted 11 Serie A goals this season and has a £96.7 million clause in his contract,  amid interest from Barcelona [The Mail].

Cassano says Lacazette would better suit Inter boss Antonio Conte's desire to win titles immediately.

He said: "I would go to Cavani which is about to expire on a contract, and I would buy Lacazette with Icardi's money

"Conte is one who wants to win everything immediately, Lautaro will become even stronger in three years but I would say 'go, it was a pleasure."

Lautaro Martinez of FC Internazionale celebrates his goal during the Serie A match between FC Internazionale and Frosinone Calcio at Stadio Giuseppe Meazza on November 24, 2018 in Milan,...

A move to Inter may suit Lacazette if he is pushed out the door at Arsenal, it has helped Romelu Lukaku reinvigorate his career,  although he would have to compete with the Belgian for a place.

It is unlikely that Barcelona will have the funds to pay the money for Martinez in this climate.

It does underline though that Lacazette is viewed as a valuable commodity, and one who it is considered may become available.

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

