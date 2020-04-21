'He's great': Thomas Tuchel loves reported Leeds United target

Premier League-chasing Leeds United could reportedly welcome PSG's Ligue 1 wonderkid Tanguy Kouassi to Elland Road this summer.

Thomas Tuchel knows an exceptional talent when he sees one.

And it speaks volumes about Tanguy Kouassi that the Paris Saint-Germain boss had no qualms about throwing him in at the deep end during a hectic festive fixture schedule.

In fact, since his senior debut in December, the 17-year-old centre-back has featured in no less than 13 first-team games for an uber-demanding club who accept nothing short of the very best.

There was a Champions League outing against Borussia Dortmund, plus a pair of 90 minute masterclasses against both Lille and Monaco – and that’s without mentioning those two bullet headers Kouassi converted during a 4-4 thriller with Angers.

It’s little wonder, then, that Tuchel was left beaming from ear to ear when discussing Kouassi’s rapid rise from academy ace to Parc des Princes hero.

“I expected such a performance from him. He's great,” the former Borussia Dortmund boss told Tribal Football of a teenager who is equally comfortable in defensive midfield.

“He has qualities and a great personality.”

According to 90Min, Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani could benefit from his close relationship with PSG supremo Nasser Al-Khelaifi by luring Kouassi on loan to Elland Road for a year.

And in Marcelo Bielsa, one of the most respected and innovative coaches in the game, Leeds have a man who would happily overlook Kouassi’s lack of experience. If you’re good enough you’re old enough – that’s the Bielsa manner.

Kouassi certainly is good enough. Just ask Tuchel.