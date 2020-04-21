Quick links

Rangers

'He's been brilliant': Defoe raves about Rangers man who's really impressed him

John Verrall
Jermain Defoe of Rangers controls the ball during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Rangers and St. Mirren at Ibrox Stadium on January 22, 2020 in Glasgow, Scotland.
John Verrall Profile Pic
John Verrall

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers have made vast improvements since Steven Gerrard's arrival almost two years ago.

Jermain Defoe of Rangers celebrates after he scores his team's opening goal during the Scottish League Cup second round match between East Fife and Rangers at Bayview Stadium on August 18,...

Jermain Defoe has told The Football Show that Steven Gerrard has impressed him massively at Glasgow Rangers.

Gerrard has been at Rangers for almost two years now, and he has sparked an improvement in the Ibrox side.

Subscribe

Although Rangers still have not added any silverware to their trophy cabinet, the Light Blues' progress has been clear for all to see.

And Defoe has been very impressed by Gerrard’s managerial skill, given this is his first job.

 

“I think he’s been brilliant, he’s impressed me massively the way he deals with the pressure and speaks in interviews regardless of the result,” Defoe said.

“He demands that you train well every day. He always sets the bar high.

“He’s always said to the players that his door is always open to him, whether that be in football or away from football. His man-management is really good.”

Rangers Manager Steven Gerrard looks on during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Rangers and Hamilton Academical at Ibrox Stadium on March 04, 2020 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Gerrard was actually experiencing his most challenging time in charge at Rangers just before football was suspending.

The Gers’ form has nosedived since the winter break, and questions were being asked of Gerrard from some supporters.

Rangers went into 2020 leading the way in the Scottish Premiership, but they are now 13 points behind Celtic and look like missing out on the title once again.

Have something to tell us about this article?

Let us know
John Verrall Profile Pic

John Verrall

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

Register for HITC Sport - Daily Dispatch