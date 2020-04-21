'He's been brilliant': Defoe raves about Rangers man who's really impressed him

Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers have made vast improvements since Steven Gerrard's arrival almost two years ago.

Jermain Defoe has told The Football Show that Steven Gerrard has impressed him massively at Glasgow Rangers.

Gerrard has been at Rangers for almost two years now, and he has sparked an improvement in the Ibrox side.

Although Rangers still have not added any silverware to their trophy cabinet, the Light Blues' progress has been clear for all to see.

And Defoe has been very impressed by Gerrard’s managerial skill, given this is his first job.

“I think he’s been brilliant, he’s impressed me massively the way he deals with the pressure and speaks in interviews regardless of the result,” Defoe said.

“He demands that you train well every day. He always sets the bar high.

“He’s always said to the players that his door is always open to him, whether that be in football or away from football. His man-management is really good.”

Gerrard was actually experiencing his most challenging time in charge at Rangers just before football was suspending.

The Gers’ form has nosedived since the winter break, and questions were being asked of Gerrard from some supporters.

Rangers went into 2020 leading the way in the Scottish Premiership, but they are now 13 points behind Celtic and look like missing out on the title once again.