'He's a top, top player': Defoe raves about reported £25m Newcastle target

Newcastle United boss Steve Bruce is said to be keen on Rangers forward Alfredo Morelos.

Rangers striker Jermain Defoe has praised reported Newcastle United target Alfredo Morelos on the Football Show, which was broadcast on Sky Sports.

Defoe has linked up with Morelos at Ibrox for well over a year now, and he has worked closely with the Rangers forward.

Morelos has hit 28 goals for Steven Gerrard’s men, which has reportedly put him on the radar of Newcastle.

The Daily Star claims that Steve Bruce wants to bring the forward to St. James’ Park.

And Defoe has backed Morelos to score goals in the Premier League, providing he plays in a team which creates chances for him.

"He’s really impressed me to be honest," Defoe said.

"I think what people need to understand is he’s still young. I feel like this season, particularly in the first half, I felt he improved a lot. His link-up play, he was keeping the ball for us, he was scoring goals and his all round game had improved so much.

"He’s a top, top player. He’s a natural player.

"I feel like he’d need to be in the right team, a team that would create chances. If he gets chances at any level he could score, he has the arrogance that he believes he can score in any game. I believe in the right team, if you create chances for him, he will score."

If Morelos was to move to Newcastle, it seems likely that he would need Bruce’s side to play with more attacking intent than they have done this term.

Newcastle have starved their strikers of chances this season, with the Magpies’ forwards failing to have much of an impact.

The £25 million-rated striker (Scottish Sun) could be an upgrade on Newcastle’s current options, as Joelinton, Dwight Gayle and Andy Carroll have all struggled to find the back of the net this term.

The Magpies are expected to look to be on the front foot more often next season though, as they are in the process of being taken over, and should have money to spend on adding more quality to their squad in the summer.