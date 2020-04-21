'Heir of Chiellini': Manager tips Everton and Leicester-linked star for PL switch

Premier League rivals Everton and Leicester City reportedly want to sign Merih Demiral from Serie A powerhouses Juventus.

Mircea Lucescu believes Everton and Leicester City target Merih Demiral is perfectly suited to Premier League football, describing the Turkish international as the Giorgio Chiellini’s heir apparent in quotes reported by TuttoJuve.

It’s fair to say a 22-year-old colossus has had something of a mixed year at Juventus.

Demiral, an old-school, shaven-headed centre-back who idolises Nemanja Vidic, started the season on the bench but belatedly forced his way into Maurizio Sarri’s starting XI just before the turn of the year, outshining the much-admired Matthijs de Ligt in Turin.

That was until an ill-timed cruciate ligament blow which brought his brilliant run of form, and the entire 2019/20 campaign, to a premature end.

Demiral is currently using his time in lockdown wisely as he looks to get back on the pitch as soon as possible but a serious injury has not stopped speculation raging about his future.

The Mercury suggests that Leicester City could renew their interest in a £34 million powerhouse they have been watching for a number of months. Tuttosport, meanwhile, claims that Demiral also has an admirer in the grandfatherly figure of Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti.

And Lucescu, who handed the ex-Sassuolo star his debut for the Turkish national team, believes a move to England would make sense.

“I could see him well in the Premier League, it is a championship that would adapt very much to his characteristics,” said the veteran manager of a centre-back famed for his speed, power and fearless approach to the game.

"If so many teams want ithim it means that everyone recognises his great qualities. Demiral is a good player, an excellent professional, and the hope is that he will return stronger than before.

“Wherever he went he has always done very well and this means that he can have a great future. He will be the worthy heir of Chiellini.”

A bonafide Juve legend of eight Serie A titles, Chiellini cannot go on forever at the age of 35. So you can guarantee that the Old Lady will be doing her level best to keep Demiral around for the time being.