'He really is brilliant': 29-year-old floored by Leeds star

Pablo Hernandez has impressed his Leeds United mate.

Stuart Dallas has revealed that Leeds United team-mate Pablo Hernandez is the best footballer he has played with at club level.

The evergreen Spanish playmaker has played a huge role in helping United to the brink of Premier League promotion.

Hernandez, who turned 35 this month, has scored six goals and set up another six in 28 Championship outings this season.

He is widely considered to be one of the best players in the Championship and has been since Garry Monk signed him for Leeds almost four years ago.

Here's what Dallas told the Whites' official website about the 'brilliant' attacker.

"I’ve played with a lot of good players. You look at Pablo now, he’s been there and done it all. He really is a brilliant player."

Hernandez is indeed a top-notch footballer and it'll be wonderful for him if and when Leeds get back into the Premier League.

Marcelo Bielsa's side are top of the Championship with a seven-point cushion in the automatic promotion spots.

The former Swansea City star has experienced a number of close-calls with regards to promotion before, which ultimately ended in heartbreak, so he deserves top-flight football as much as anyone in Bielsa's squad for his service over the past four seasons.

