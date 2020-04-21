Has A Mother's Son been on TV before? ITV's newest drama will be familiar to some

ITV's weeknight schedule currently includes A Mother's Son but has the drama series been on TV before?

In these uncertain times, there's no better way to distract ourselves than with a good bit of telly.

And what could be better to watch than a captivating drama with enough twists and turns to make a racing driver dizzy?

Well, ITV has come to our rescue with A Mother's Son.

The two-episode mini-series arrived on April 20th, 2020 but many viewers have been getting a familiar feeling about the show.

Could it be that the series has appeared on our screens before?

A Mother's Son on ITV

A Mother's Son arrived on ITV on April 20th, 2020 and concludes on April 21st after just two episodes.

The series stars Hermione Norris, Paul McGann, Martin Clunes and Alexander Armstrong.

A Mother's Son tells the story of a newly merged family as they prepare to go on their first big family holiday together. However, their preparations are overshadowed by a murder investigation after a teenage girl is found dead.

More worryingly still, Rosie - the mother of the family - discovers a suspicious stain on Jamie's (her son) trainers.

Has A Mother's Son been on TV before?

Yes. A Mother's Son first hit our screens in September 2012.

The ITV mini-series was well-received when it first aired almost eight years ago with plenty of praise from critics and an average of 5.2 million viewers.

The series' main actor Alexander Armstrong, who plays Jamie in A Mother's Son, was only 19 in 2012 and now, in real life, is 27 years old.

Why is A Mother's Son being repeated?

The reason why A Mother's Son is being repeated is unknown.

ITV's press site is treating the series almost as a new show.

If you were to speculate, you could say that the recent COVID-19 outbreak has scuppered plans for a series that was supposed to release this week.

Or ITV is simply just bringing back an old favourite to give fans a second chance at watching.

Either way, the re-run of A Mother's Son concludes at 9pm on ITV on April 21st, 2020.