Answer: Can you spot the halloumi in this brain teaser challenge?

It's important to exercise your mind as well as your body while we're stuck in lockdown and this halloumi-based brain teaser does just that.

In times of stress and worry, it's always good to find a way of distracting yourself or giving your brain a different task to think about.

As a result, thanks to the almost worldwide lockdown we're currently enduring, many people have obviously turned to the likes of Netflix and Disney+ for comfort.

But, for those looking for something a bit more engaging, there are countless riddles, brain teasers and other puzzles out there to try in order to keep our brains exercised in this trying time.

One brain teaser, that comes courtesy of Audley Villages, tasks participants with finding a piece of halloumi cheese in a picnic scene that Where's Wally would be proud of.

Can you spot the halloumi in this brain teaser challenge?

Finding a piece of halloumi cheese may not seem like a tough ordeal but as you can see from the image, the picnic scene in question is rather congested and is filled with several off-putting items.

Your task is simply to locate the piece of halloumi hidden in the image just below but, like the infamous Where's Wally? books, there are plenty of items to send you astray.

Hint: The halloumi in the image is hidden well by its small size but can be distinguished by the grill lines similar to those in the image above.

Answer: Spot the Halloumi

Yes, the halloumi is there, we promise.

It's located at the bottom of the image, ever so slightly to the right of centre as you can see in the image below.

Finding the piece of grilled cheese is made tricky by the fact its colour clashes with the checked table cloth and that it's also obscured in the shadow of a berry-covered plate.

