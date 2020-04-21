Quick links

'Hahaha': Some Newcastle fans are laughing after Sky's report about new owner's plans

Newcastle United are set to be bought from Mike Ashley in the coming weeks, with Steve Bruce's future uncertain.

Newcastle United fans feel that Steve Bruce’s time at St. James’ Park is coming to an end, after Sky Sports' latest report on his future.

With Newcastle set to have new owners in the near future, Bruce’s future has been heavily speculated about.

Bruce is not unanimously popular with the Magpies, but Sky suggest that he will be given the time to see the season out.

 

Newcastle’s new owners want to give Bruce a chance to prove himself, and feel that he should be given the opportunity to see the season out.

But Newcastle supporters do not see Bruce remaining in charge next season.

Bruce has actually done a credible job at Newcastle, in terms of results, with the Magpies currently in 13th place.

However, his style of football has been criticised and there are question marks whether he is the right man to lead a side with such big ambitions.

Newcastle’s new owners want the club to compete back at the top end of the Premier League table, and some marquee additions are expected to be brought in over the summer transfer window.

John is a sports journalism graduate from Staffordshire University. He is a huge football fan and a minute-by-minute writer for UEFA.com, as well as being a freelance writer for Sports New Media. John has also seen his work been published by the likes of The Guardian, World Soccer and Shoot Magazine over the course of his bourgeoning journalism career so far. He has a particular expertise in all things to do with the Football League – and is a passionate Peterborough United fan.

