'Hahaha': Some Newcastle fans are laughing after Sky's report about new owner's plans

Newcastle United are set to be bought from Mike Ashley in the coming weeks, with Steve Bruce's future uncertain.

Newcastle United fans feel that Steve Bruce’s time at St. James’ Park is coming to an end, after Sky Sports' latest report on his future.

With Newcastle set to have new owners in the near future, Bruce’s future has been heavily speculated about.

Bruce is not unanimously popular with the Magpies, but Sky suggest that he will be given the time to see the season out.

Newcastle’s new owners want to give Bruce a chance to prove himself, and feel that he should be given the opportunity to see the season out.

But Newcastle supporters do not see Bruce remaining in charge next season.

AHAHAHAHAHA — max (@shxIvey_) April 20, 2020

— Steven Edgar (@StevenE01103369) April 20, 2020

Basically; we'll use that time to look for the manager we want at due time. — Aato (@elAato) April 20, 2020

deserves the season. his dream job let him finish the season — flynn ○● (@nufcflynn) April 20, 2020

I like Bruce but he will gone at the end of the season if that’s the case — Jord⚫️⚪️ (@jordooo_01) April 20, 2020

imagine steve bruce as manager of one of the richest clubs in the world



struggling to get more than 30% possession — Joe #NUFC (@Joe1989NUFC) April 20, 2020

Basically he’s gonna end the season with us staying up then they will just get rid and say “well we gave him a chance” — Josh Spence (@JoshSpency24) April 20, 2020

Bruce has actually done a credible job at Newcastle, in terms of results, with the Magpies currently in 13th place.

However, his style of football has been criticised and there are question marks whether he is the right man to lead a side with such big ambitions.

Newcastle’s new owners want the club to compete back at the top end of the Premier League table, and some marquee additions are expected to be brought in over the summer transfer window.