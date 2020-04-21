Where is the Facebook Gaming app download for iOS? It's now available on Android!

Those who own an iPhone are wondering where the Facebook Gaming app download is for iOS seeing as it's available for Android.

Thanks to the coronavirus pandemic and everyone being forced to stay indoors, our eyes have been glued to phones more than ever before so it makes sense that Facebook have launched their Gaming app on Android before its scheduled release in June. However, for those who own an iPhone, downloads for iOS are not yet available.

Twitch, YouTube, and Mixer are popular platforms for which dozens of people watch others play games and stream, and Facebook Gaming is said to be a competitor to all three. And it makes sense that the app has been launched two months prior to its initially slated release as there's no better time to get people addicted than when we're all forced to stay indoors and stick to our phones like a grim sci-fi dystopian movie come true.

If you're interested in what the app offers, below you'll find out how to download it for Android and what its current status is for iOS.

Launch announcement



1/ We know you’ve waited patiently. Well folks the day has come: we're launching FarmVille in VR! j/k, sorry, kind mobs of Twitter, don’t @ us! We're actually launching the Facebook Gaming app on Google Play.



Download NOW https://t.co/6wzoSRD3Gj pic.twitter.com/5YzVxmklHm — Facebook Gaming #playaparttogether (@FacebookGaming) April 20, 2020

How to download the Facebook Gaming app on Android

Proceed to the Google Play Store on your Android

Search Facebook Gaming and click Download/Install

And that's how you get the Facebook Gaming app on your Android device.

As for what the app is, it allows you to watch streamers on your phone while chatting away with the community.

You can also play a bunch of instant games without having to download them first, and there will be gaming groups for you to discover and connect with to make new pals.

A Facebook account is a must to sign into the app, so you will need to create a profile if you don't already have one.

When can I download the Facebook Gaming app on iPhone?

Facebook reportedly has plans to release their Gaming app on iOS to download once it is approved Apple.

There's no date for when iPhone users will be able to download the Facebook Gaming app, but hopefully it won't be too long a wait for those who are interested in what it offers.

In the meantime, iOS users can pass the time by watching streams/videos on the likes of Mixer, Twitch, and YouTube.