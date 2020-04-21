Fabregas picks £6m star as his favourite Arsenal player, fans react

The ex-Arsenal playmaker evidently likes Gabriel Martinelli.

Cesc Fabregas has chosen Gabriel Martinelli as the Arsenal star that he would've most liked to play with.

The former Gunners playmaker hosted a Twitter Q & A on Monday afternoon.

And Fabregas, who left Arsenal for Barcelona in 2011, chose the Brazilian teenager when asked what current player at the Emirates Stadium he would've liked to play alongside.

Here's how fans of the North London club responded to him on Twitter.

Martinelli hive, stand up. We're clear of the rest. — Bhavs (@bhavss14) April 20, 2020

Fabregas knows ball — (@guendouzx) April 20, 2020

Enough said. — Nicø (@Anonymous1076) April 20, 2020

Ofcourse everyone wants to play with the future ballondor winner pic.twitter.com/98FWDuxd56 — M (@LethalGabri) April 20, 2020

The boy is talented! His confidence level — Rodgers Odhiambo (@rodgers_otienoo) April 20, 2020

I honestly thought you'd say aubameyang... auba at the end of your passes... — Tobi Tundeson (@TTundeson) April 20, 2020

The fact that Martinelli is only 18 is a little bit scary.

Martinelli, who cost only £6 million, has scored 10 goals across all competitions this season, including a brilliant solo goal away to Chelsea earlier this calendar year.

He also scored against Liverpool in a Carabao Cup defeat at Anfield, with Jurgen Klopp admitting afterwards that he's a talent of the century.

The Mail reported in February that Real were weighing up a £50 million summer move, which is almost certainly not going to materialise now amid the global health emergency.

But if his second season at Arsenal is as prolific and exciting as his first, it's definitely possible that the Gunners could have their first nine-figure sale on their hands.