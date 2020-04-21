Quick links

Arsenal

Fabregas picks £6m star as his favourite Arsenal player, fans react

Arsenal's Brazilian striker Gabriel Martinelli (C) vies with Olympiakos' Portuguese defender Ruben Semedo (R) during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 first leg football match between...
The ex-Arsenal playmaker evidently likes Gabriel Martinelli.

Gabriel Martinelli of Arsenal during the UEFA Europa League round of 32 second leg match between Arsenal FC and Olympiacos FC at Emirates Stadium on February 27, 2020 in London, United...

Cesc Fabregas has chosen Gabriel Martinelli as the Arsenal star that he would've most liked to play with.

The former Gunners playmaker hosted a Twitter Q & A on Monday afternoon.

And Fabregas, who left Arsenal for Barcelona in 2011, chose the Brazilian teenager when asked what current player at the Emirates Stadium he would've liked to play alongside.

Here's how fans of the North London club responded to him on Twitter.

The fact that Martinelli is only 18 is a little bit scary.

Martinelli, who cost only £6 million, has scored 10 goals across all competitions this season, including a brilliant solo goal away to Chelsea earlier this calendar year.

He also scored against Liverpool in a Carabao Cup defeat at Anfield, with Jurgen Klopp admitting afterwards that he's a talent of the century.

The Mail reported in February that Real were weighing up a £50 million summer move, which is almost certainly not going to materialise now amid the global health emergency.

But if his second season at Arsenal is as prolific and exciting as his first, it's definitely possible that the Gunners could have their first nine-figure sale on their hands.

Gabriel Martinelli of Arsenal during a training session at London Colney on February 22, 2020 in St Albans, England.

Shane Callaghan

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

