Fabregas describes Sagna in one word after ex-Arsenal defender criticised him

The pair spent four years at Arsenal together until the year 2011.

Former Arsenal team-mates Bacary Sagna and Cesc Fabregas had a little bit of bad blood recently.

Fabregas, speaking on an Arseblog podcast, said that he left the Gunners because he felt that only Robin van Persie and Samir Nasri were at his level of all the 2010-11 squad.

Sagna, who joined Arsenal in 2007 and played alongside the Spaniard for four years in North London, hit back at his former captain whom he said was 'not always an exemplary' player [Goal].

It remains to be seen whether those comments got back to the former Gunners playmaker, but there seems to be no ill will on his side.

The 32-year-old midfielder hosted a quick Q & A with his followers on Twitter yesterday.

Fabregas, who spent six years in Arsenal's first team, was asked about the French right-back and described him in one word.

Sagna spent another three years at the Emirates Stadium club after Fabregas left, and helped the club to an FA Cup title in 2014 - their first trophy since 2005.