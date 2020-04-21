Does the PDC Home Tour have any prize money? 2020's most bizarre darts tournament explained

The PDC Home Tour is well underway but is there any prize money on offer for players?

With the world on almost total lockdown at the moment, the global sporting calendar has been decimated.

From football to Formula 1, there has been next to no actual sporting entertainment for fans to enjoy in over a month, if not longer.

However, in the world of darts, the PDC might have found the answer to darts fans' woes, the PDC Home Tour.

As you can probably guess, the competition sees players competing in a tournament from their own homes.

But the question on many fans' minds, is whether or not there is any prize money available for those taking part?

The PDC Home Tour

The PDC Home Tour is a darts tournament run by the Professional Darts Corporation that is open to any player with a tour card and will see players competing from their own homes, in a similar style to the video above.

From Friday, April 17th there will be a whopping 32 nights of darts action as players compete in a league competition at first before qualifying for knockout rounds.

Details on each night's fixtures can be found on the PDC website.

Is there any prize money available?

No. There is no prize money on offer for players competing in the PDC Home Tour.

Without fans in attendance or TV money on offer, it's not possible to raise the money for a prize pot.

However, according to Metro, players who take part will be eligible for an appearance fee for their efforts although it's unknown how much this is.

How to watch the PDC Home Tour

The PDC Home Tour is available to stream for free via the PDCTV website and the PDC app.

Fans will need to register an account to watch but free and paid subscribers will be able to watch the competition for free.

Meanwhile, highlights of the PDC Home Tour are available to watch on the PDC YouTube channel.