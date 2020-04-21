'Traumatic year': Manager is very worried about reported West Ham target

David Moyes' West Ham have been linked with a shock move to sign Inter Milan loanee Alexis Sanchez from Premier League rivals Manchester United.

West Ham target Alexis Sanchez has seen his personal nightmare continue throughout 2019/20 with Chile manager Reinaldo Rueda rueing a ‘torturous’ year for the veteran forward, speaking to Sport.

It’s hard to believe that, not so long ago, Sanchez was arguably the most explosive and influential attacking talent in the entirety of the Premier League.

That ill-fated move to Manchester United in January 2018 has been nothing short of a disaster with the Old Trafford flop proving to be more Memphis Depay than Cristiano Ronaldo in a fabled number seven shirt.

A loan spell at Inter Milan hasn’t gone to plan either. Sanchez has scored just once in nine games during an injury-hit Serie A spell.

With all this in mind, not to mention his staggering £500,000-a-week wages, reports linking him with a move to West Ham can perhaps be taken with a pinch of salt (FC Inter News).

Though with Rueda desperate for Chile’s 132-cap talisman to get back to his barnstorming best ahead of the 2021 Copa America, you’d imagine he will be encouraging Sanchez to bring that nightmarish Manchester United career to an end as soon as possible.

"It has been a traumatic year for him, very tortuous. That loan to Inter, when he recovered (from injury), then came the pandemic,” Rueda says.

“That loan to Inter was almost thwarted (by injuries) and when he recovered the pandemic came. I expect all this to pass quickly because he's a great professional, has a great attitude in training and will maintain a high standing for any club that gives him a chance.

"He's got a lot of football yet to show at the top level."

West Ham still have a lot to do to secure their Premier League status when the 2019/20 campaign finally resumes and it’s fair to say Sanchez isn’t going to be playing in the Championship any time soon.