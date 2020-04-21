Quick links

Report: West Brom could snatch transfer target from under Aston Villa's nose

Danny Owen
West Bromwich Albion Manager Slaven Bilic during the FA Cup match between West Bromwich Albion and Newcastle United at The Hawthorns, West Bromwich on Tuesday 3rd March 2020.
Danny Owen

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Championship trio West Bromwich Albion, Birmingham City and Nottingham Forest are all reportedly looking to land Paul Ibahadon.

Dean Smith, Manager of Aston Villa looks dejected during the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Aston Villa at Selhurst Park on August 31, 2019 in London, United Kingdom.

Aston Villa are at risk of losing talented young centre-back Paul Ibahadon with West Bromwich Albion looking to snatch the teenager from under the noses of their Midland giants, according to AllNigeriaSoccer.

Is there a scent of revenge in the air?

In the space of 12 months, West Brom have lost former academy manager Mark Harrison to their claret-and-blue clad rivals with esteemed scout Steve Hopcroft expected to follow in his footsteps.

And that is without mentioning Louie Barry (below), once the pride of Hawthorns who is now banging in the goals for Aston Villa at youth level.

West Bromwich Albion academy player Louie Barry with his trophy

But at least West Brom could take some satisfaction if they manage to convince Ibahadon to sign on the dotted line. Aston Villa have offered the Italy-born defender a two-year contract but, with the deal delayed for now, the club from down the road are attempting to step in.

According to AllNigeriaSoccer, West Brom are not the only Midland-based club interested either. Birmingham City are also tracking Ibahadon while Nottingham Forest are big fans of a pacey and cultured centre-half who shone against their reserve team recently.

The likes of Rekeem Harper, Nathan Ferguson (below) and Kyle Edwards have forced their way into West Brom’s first team after shining at academy level of late. There are certainly worse places for Ibahadon to continue his development.

Nathan Ferguson of West Bromwich Albion battles with Nathan Dyer of Swansea City during the Sky Bet Championship match between West Bromwich Albion and Swansea City at The Hawthorns on...

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

