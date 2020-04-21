Report: West Brom could snatch transfer target from under Aston Villa's nose

Championship trio West Bromwich Albion, Birmingham City and Nottingham Forest are all reportedly looking to land Paul Ibahadon.

Aston Villa are at risk of losing talented young centre-back Paul Ibahadon with West Bromwich Albion looking to snatch the teenager from under the noses of their Midland giants, according to AllNigeriaSoccer.

Is there a scent of revenge in the air?

In the space of 12 months, West Brom have lost former academy manager Mark Harrison to their claret-and-blue clad rivals with esteemed scout Steve Hopcroft expected to follow in his footsteps.

And that is without mentioning Louie Barry (below), once the pride of Hawthorns who is now banging in the goals for Aston Villa at youth level.

But at least West Brom could take some satisfaction if they manage to convince Ibahadon to sign on the dotted line. Aston Villa have offered the Italy-born defender a two-year contract but, with the deal delayed for now, the club from down the road are attempting to step in.

According to AllNigeriaSoccer, West Brom are not the only Midland-based club interested either. Birmingham City are also tracking Ibahadon while Nottingham Forest are big fans of a pacey and cultured centre-half who shone against their reserve team recently.

The likes of Rekeem Harper, Nathan Ferguson (below) and Kyle Edwards have forced their way into West Brom’s first team after shining at academy level of late. There are certainly worse places for Ibahadon to continue his development.