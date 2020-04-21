Quick links

'Best in the world': Reported Tottenham target likened to Liverpool superstar

Jose Mourinho's Spurs are reportedly rivalling Premier League neighbours Arsenal for the signing of Real Madrid's La Liga wonderkid Achraf Hakimi.

Reported Tottenham and Arsenal target Achraf Hakimi is the number one right-back in world football right now with the defender’s agent, Alejandro Camano, claiming there is nothing between him and Liverpool superstar Trent Alexander-Arnold.

At the age of just 21, a fresh-faced youngster from West Derby has blossomed into a talismanic figure for what is officially the greatest team on the planet right now.

But Alexander-Arnold is not the only promising young right-back who has enjoyed a 2019/20 campaign to remember.

 

Moroccan flyer Hakimi has been nothing short of a revelation since joining Borussia Dortmund on loan from Real Madrid, producing seven goals and ten assists from his so-called ‘defensive’ role.

With a £50 million release clause in his contract, Madrid will be powerless to prevent the jet-heeled wideman from slipping through their grasp if Spurs or Arsenal are willing to pay big for his sought-after signature (Bladi).

And if Hakimi does swap La Liga for England, Alexander-Arnold’s status as the best in the land could soon come under threat.

“Achraf is the best right-back in the world together with Trent Alexander-Arnold. All the big teams in Europe want him and, of course, Real Madrid is one of them,” Camano tells Sky Germany, while pointing out that he has had no contact so far from reported suitors Bayern Munich.

Madrid-born Hakimi has risen through the ranks at the Santiago Bernabau and, with Dani Carvajal falling some way short of his usual lofty standards in recent months, arguably the brightest young African in the game might just feel that a bright future at Real Madrid awaits him.

Tottenham and Arsenal have their work cut out, it seems.

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

