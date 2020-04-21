Another maverick; West Ham's reported target could have been their new Dimitri Payet

David Moyes's West Ham United reportedly want to lure Lazio's Serie A star Joaquin Correa to the London Stadium this summer.

West Ham United just cannot help themselves.

There is something about a flashy, cocky little maverick that just gets the pulses running in East London.

Even at his brilliant best, Paulo Di Canio was about as likely to descend into a limb-swinging tantrum as he was excecuting an outrageous scissor kick past an unsuspecting goalkeeper.

And while Dimitri Payet will forever be tainted by the rather unseemly way he forced his way out of the London Stadium, those with longer memories will tell you that, for 18 months at least, the fiery Frenchman was nothing short of breathtaking.

Then there was the flawed yet thrilling Ravel Morrison. The enigmatic Alessandro Diamanti. The surly, occasionally sublime Marko Arnautovic. The short-lived Samir Nasri experiment.

With all this in mind, it is perhaps no surprise that West Ham are batting their eyelashes in Joaquin Correa’s direction, according to Calciomercato.

The £14 million Lazio star might not share that same ‘bad boy’ reputation with Morrison, Arnautovic and co but he is exactly the kind of enigmatic talent that has often come to define an era at West Ham.

Undoubtedly talented yet so frequently toothless, Correa at his worst is about as frustrating as a player can be. When on song, however, the Argentine is a joy to behold, tearing defences apart like wet tissue paper while bamboozling the opposition with his stunning footwork and explosive turn of pace.

Correa is starting to add some much-needed end product to his game too, with his current tally of seven goals from this season making 2019/20 the most prolific campaign of his career to date, all the while helping Lazio to challenge for their first Serie A title in 20 years.

There is space at West Ham for a new maverick with an eye for the spectacular; so step forward Joaquin Correa.