Director admits he'll need to sell players amid claims Liverpool want £88m duo

Liverpool reportedly want Borussia Monchengladbach duo Denis Zakaria and Marcus Thuram.

Borussia Monchengladbach director of football Max Eberl has told Kicker that the club won't be in any major financial trouble, but they must make up for lost money.

The global pandemic has put paid to football all over the world, and whilst the health and well-being of all is the priority, it will of course damage clubs financially.

Clubs will lose millions of revenue due to cancelled games, and it seems that it will take a while for the transfer market to recover from this health crisis.

Now, Gladbach chief Eberl has moved to calm some fears about the club's future, suggesting that bankruptcy isn't a possibility at all, and the club will continue to exist for some time.

However, Eberl did add that the club must find a way to make up for lost money, meaning players may have to be sold whenever the transfer market opens.

“We have no risk of bankruptcy or the like,” said Eberl. “Of course, we also have to try to make up for the deficits of millions. It will be the case that this club will continue to exist in the future,” he added.

That may be of interest to Liverpool, as Kicker recently noted that they want to sign Gladbach duo Denis Zakaria and Marcus Thuram.

It was initially claimed that a double raid for the duo would likely cost more than €100million (£88million) but that now seems unlikely given how Gladbach need the cash.

If Jurgen Klopp and Michael Edwards still want the pair, Eberl's comments may just tempt them into offering a much lower price than expected in order to bring Zakaria and Thuram to Anfield.