The Midnight Gospel: Damien Echols' appearance explained - how the Netlfix voice actor escaped death row

The Midnight Gospel on Netflix features a surprising cast choice as one of the voice actors spent 18 years on death row.

Given the size of its global streaming service, Netflix has been renowned for creating films and series with some fairly big-name actors involved.

But on top of that, the streaming giant is also well known for giving lesser-known acting talent a chance to shine in its original content.

In the case of The Midnight Gospel, a new animated series from the creator of Adventure Time, one of the casting choices fully lends itself to the notion of giving someone a chance.

Why? Because the voice actor in question, Damien Echols, spent almost two decades on death row.

The Midnight Gospel on Netflix

Season 1 of The Midnight Gospel arrived on Netflix on April 20th.

The series comes courtesy of Pendleton Ward, the creator of Cartoon Network's hit series Adventure Time.

The Midnight Gospel tells the trippy story of Clancy, a spacecaster who can travel between universes using an illegal multiverse simulator in order to interview residents of each universe he visits.

Introducing Damien Echols as Darryl the Fish

In episode 3 of The Midnight Gospel, titled Hunters Without a Home, Clancy visits a world covered only in water.

Once there, he meets Darryl, a fish with an unusual enthusiasm for magic and an ever-growing collection of cats.

Darryl the Fish is played in The Midnight Gospel by Damien Echols and it's safe to say that this voice actor's career could have gone very differently.

there's no better way to learn about magic than on a deep sea adventure talking to a magical fishbowl man aka @damienechols pic.twitter.com/CxPl3tv0UD — The Midnight Gospel (@MidnightGospel) April 10, 2020

Damien Echols spent 18 years on death row

In 1993, an 18-year-old Damien Echols and two other teenagers were at the heart of a triple murder investigation after the disappearance and murder of three eight-year-old boys.

Throughout the ordeal, Echols and the other two teenagers involved, Jessie Misskelley and Jason Baldwin, continually protested their innocence.

Nevertheless, in 1994, his two associates were sentenced to life in prison while Echols himself was sentenced to death.

However, as the years passed and new DNA evidence was uncovered, it became clear that someone else could well have been responsible for the heinous crime.

In 2011, after 18 years and 78 days in prison, the Memphis Three, as they became known, were released following an unprecedented Alford plea bargain with prosecutors. To this day, they have not been fully exonerated for the crime.

The trio's plight has been recorded in several documentaries including West of Memphis which was produced by Peter Jackson and Damien Echols himself.

Season 1 of The Midnight Gospel, which features Damien Echols, is available to stream now after the eight-episode series arrived on April 20th.