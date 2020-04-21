Celtic fans mock Defoe over what he's said about his Rangers manager

Celtic were 13 points clear of Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers when the season was halted.

Some Celtic fans on Twitter have questioned Jermain Defoe's comments about Rangers boss Steven Gerrard.

The Gers hitman waxed lyrical about Gerrard in an interview with Sky Sports News on Monday morning.

Defoe, whose Rangers side are 13 points behind Celtic in the Scottish Premiership table, said that the manager has impressed him 'massively' with how he deals with pressure and his handling of the press.

Since the winter break, Gerrard's side have dropped no fewer than 13 points, while Neil Lennon's Hoops have steamrollered virtually every domestic team that they've faced since losing the Old Firm derby in December.

That victory at Parkhead - Rangers' first since 2010 - saw the light Blues move two points behind Celtic and set up a mouth-watering second half of the campaign.

And a lot of Bhoys fans on social media have questioned Defoe for praising Gerrard - who was set for a second successive trophyless season before the campaign was suspended - over his ability to handle pressure.

He’s handled everything as a manager except a trophy — mickey_coyle (@coyle_mickey) April 20, 2020

By throwing his players under the bus? — Ian (@GlasgowBhoy) April 20, 2020

Mind rangers signed him thinking he wid win them the league pmsl — Sean Kippen (@SeanKippen) April 20, 2020

Impressed by the way he never wins any trophies? HAHAHAHA Oh he did beat the best team in Scotland, but all wee teams eventually win something. pic.twitter.com/9PQfJUHpIn — WE EARNED OUR STAR ⭐️1967 (@JGlasgowCelticK) April 20, 2020

LOL is he aye — JD (@Jordan_Deehan) April 20, 2020

Aye handles it great, throwing the players under the bus after every defeat — T (@Tho1888) April 20, 2020

Think he lost it a tad when you won the league at Parkhead in December Jermain — steven young (@stevenyoung73) April 20, 2020