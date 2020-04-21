Quick links

Celtic fans mock Defoe over what he's said about his Rangers manager

Shane Callaghan
Jermain Defoe of Rangers lies injured during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Rangers and Ross County at Ibrox Stadium on January 29, 2020 in Glasgow, Scotland.
Celtic were 13 points clear of Ibrox side Glasgow Rangers when the season was halted.

Empty seats at Parkhead Stadium during the Clydesdale Bank Scottish Premier League match between Celtic and Dundee on September 22, 2012 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Some Celtic fans on Twitter have questioned Jermain Defoe's comments about Rangers boss Steven Gerrard.

The Gers hitman waxed lyrical about Gerrard in an interview with Sky Sports News on Monday morning.

Defoe, whose Rangers side are 13 points behind Celtic in the Scottish Premiership table, said that the manager has impressed him 'massively' with how he deals with pressure and his handling of the press.

 

Since the winter break, Gerrard's side have dropped no fewer than 13 points, while Neil Lennon's Hoops have steamrollered virtually every domestic team that they've faced since losing the Old Firm derby in December.

That victory at Parkhead - Rangers' first since 2010 - saw the light Blues move two points behind Celtic and set up a mouth-watering second half of the campaign.

And a lot of Bhoys fans on social media have questioned Defoe for praising Gerrard - who was set for a second successive trophyless season before the campaign was suspended - over his ability to handle pressure.

A general view of Parkhead Stadium prior to the Clydesdale Bank Scottish Premier League match between Celtic and Dundee on September 22, 2012 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Shane is a Dublin-based sports writer who swapped the football pitch for the press box upon learning that he was better with a pen than with a round bit of leather. Prior to joining HITC, Shane enjoyed spells with Sports Mole and Goal.com among others, while he was also club reporter for Irish football club Drogheda United.

