'Can't believe what I'm reading': Some Newcastle fans stunned by transfer update

Newcastle United have been linked with Arturo Vidal, as their takeover edges ever closer to completion.

Newcastle United fans are generally excited over reports that Arturo Vidal could be on their wishlist.

According to ITA Sport Press, Vidal could be willing to make the switch from Barcelona to Newcastle this summer, after their takeover goes through.

The claims are certainly exciting for Magpies fans, who are now seeing their side linked with some of the biggest names in world football.

And Newcastle fans, understandably, feel that Vidal would be a great addition to their squad, although there is some scepticism over whether a deal could actually be done.

This is actually an unreal feeling — ‍♂️❄️ (@AtrociousAtsu) April 18, 2020

I’d see a player like him as a bit of a Robinho moment. — Matt Clark (@mattycabbage) April 18, 2020

Can’t believe what I’m reading here‍♂️what plan?‍♂️ — Anthony Coglan (@littletopcat) April 18, 2020

Surreal — Rafaaaa ooooh, didn't mean to make you cry... (@FuhhQueue) April 18, 2020

Reckon he'd be a good signing, but just like we have to be wary of clubs seeing us as an easy target for cash, the same goes for older big names who fancy a payday. — Matty Hart (@mhart2221) April 18, 2020

Imagine if we actually got him — Liam ⚫️⚪️ (@LondonToonfan) April 18, 2020

Haha this is amazing — Opie (@NUFCOpie) April 18, 2020

Newcastle’s new owners are expected to back to club with considerable funds, and it is predicted that they will invest heavily this summer.

Vidal may be 32, but there is little doubting that he would add quality to their midfield.

The Chilean international is energetic, but also technically excellent and it seems likely that he would immediately become a key player for the Magpies if he was to arrive.