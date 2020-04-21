Quick links

'Bright future': Alex Rae names the £2m star who Rangers must sign

Steven Gerrard's Rangers need a new left-back at Ibrox - but could Hearts star Aaron Hickey provide competition for Borna Barisic next season?

Aaron Hickey of Heart of Midlothian is seen prior to the Betfred League Cup semi final between Rangers and Heart of Midlothian at Hampden Park on November 03, 2019 in Glasgow, Scotland.

Alex Rae believes Hearts starlet Aaron Hickey would be a fine addition to Steven Gerrard’s squad at Rangers, speaking via a Q&A with The Gers’ academy on Twitter.

And who knows, perhaps Rae will get his wish when the 2020 summer transfer window swings open.

The Scottish Sun reported recently that Rangers’ sporting director, Ross Wilson, is a big fan of a young left-back who has thrived since leaving Old Firm rivals Celtic two years ago. Hickey, it is claimed, is valued at around £2 million after bursting onto the scene in the Scottish Premiership over the last 12 months or so.

The teenager will see his contract expire in 2021 so Hearts may be forced to cash in this summer should an acceptable offer arrive.

And if Rangers step up their pursuit in the weeks to come, this is a deal that former Ibrox ace Rae would be happy to see come to fruition.

“I’d say the lad Aaron Hickey at Hearts has a bright future,” Rae said when asked to name the young Scottish star he would sign for Rangers, given the opportunity.

25th May 2019, Hampden Park, Glasgow, Scotland; Scottish Football Cup Final, Heart of Midlothian versus Celtic; Aaron Hickey of Hearts takes a shot at goal

“He looks to bomb forward when possible and does well defensively and the early signs are he will kick on.”

Regardless of whether the much-admired Borna Barisic stays for another season in Glasgow, Rangers will surely need to enter the market for a new left-back once the 2019/20 campaign comes to an end.

Jon Flanagan and Andy Halliday are not exactly naturals in a specialist position after all. And Hickey looks every inch the kind of exciting, homegrown talent who could define an era at Ibrox.

Greg Stewart of Rangers vies with Aaron Hickey of Heart of Midlothian during the Ladbrokes Premiership match between Rangers and Hearts at Ibrox Stadium on December 01, 2019 in Glasgow,...

Daniel is a Journalist graduate from Leeds Trinity University and is generally obsessed with everything football related. Daniel watches everything from Augsburg in the Bundesliga to Vitesse in the Eredivisie with as much La Liga as possible thrown in for good measure.

