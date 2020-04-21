Axel Disasi: An absolute bargain for Arsenal or one gamble too far?

Arsenal are linked with a move for Axel Disasi.

Arsenal have been linked with making a move for Reims centre-back Axel Disasi, Goal report.

A move for the defender would say a lot about Arsenal's current plans, and possibly their finances too.

Arsenal have proven over the years that a player's quality is not dictated by their transfer price.

Bargain moves for the likes of Kolo Toure and Nicolas Anelka proved this, while more recently, Arsene Wenger once mocked reporters who questioned his signing of Rob Holding just because he was cheap.

But this is a different Arsenal. Not one who are competing for the title, and can afford for their low cost gamble to fail.

Arsenal are only just in the top 10 after a turbulent campaign.

A move for Disasi is one they need to get right, because a transfer would be as much about who they do not sign as much as the player coming through the door.

Arsenal fans want to see Dayot Upamecano join, and if that's not possible, a more experienced centre-back could be needed for this young defence.

Next season sees William Saliba make his move to Arsenal. It's important the club put him in position to succeed.

Does this mean partnering him with another young, inexperienced centre-back like Disasi?

Together they could grow and become a partnership which could positively define Arsenal's rebuild. That's the best case scenario.

The worst case is that Disasi undermines Saliba and makes life more difficult for him.

A move would be a gamble, and whether they should make the move depends on just how much Arsenal's scouts and Mikel Arteta believe in him.