Aston Villa can reportedly re-sign former player if they pay £16m

Premier League strugglers Aston Villa have been linked with a shock move to bring Atalanta's Serie A goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini back to England.

Aston Villa will have to pay around £16 million to bring Atalanta goalkeeper Pierluigi Gollini back to the Midlands this summer, according to claims made by Tuttomercatoweb.

A 25-year-old Italian who was dumped by Steve Bruce in January 2017, after just six short months as Villa’s number one, has apparently been lined up for a shock return to English shores.

Gollini was never really given the chance to prove himself at Villa Park, replaced by veteran Mark Gunn following a number of high-profile errors, but it’s fair to say he has made up for lost time since returning to Serie A.

These days, the former Manchester United youngster is one of the top goalkeepers on the continent, the unsung hero of a thrilling Atalanta side who stormed to the Champions League quarter-finals before the 2019/20 campaign shuddered to a halt.

And with Pepe Reina, Jed Steer, Orjan Nyland and co all facing an uncertain future at Aston Villa beyond this summer, Gazzetta dello Sport suggested that Dean Smith’s side could look to re-sign a player they sold for just £3.3 million.

Though Gollini won’t come cheap. Atalanta will demand around £16 million for an impressive shot-stopper who has also been lined up by AC Milan as a potential successor for Gigi Donnarumma.

Villa fans will no doubt have some concerns given that the former Hellas Verona talisman didn’t exactly cover himself in glory during his first spell in England. But Gollini has been a man transformed since then and, hell, if you judged every player by their worst moments then no one would ever sign anyone.