Asprilla's recommendation of James Rodriguez more suited to Newcastle than Old Trafford

James Rodriguez of FC Bayern München celebrates after scoring his team`s fourth goal during the Bundesliga match between FC Bayern Muenchen and 1. FSV Mainz 05 at Allianz Arena on March...
Newcastle United cult hero has ideas for his fellow Colombian.

Newcastle United cult hero Faustino Asprilla has tipped fellow Colombian star James Rodriguez for a move to England.

He has recommended the playmaker sign with Manchester United.

Asprilla told Blu Radio: "Manchester United would be a good place for James. It’s been a while since they have been winning trophies and they are thinking about strengthening the team for next season.

“They’ve got good players – like Juan Mata, who plays in a similar style to James, although he’s a little more dynamic and attacking but I think James could easily fit into that side.”

 

Newcastle are a better fit

It is no longer Manchester United's policy to sign 'Galacticos'. This ended with an ill fated move fro Alexis Sanchez, which is still being paid off.

Newcastle on the other hand could benefit from Rodriguez and the prestige his addition would bring.

It would be a signing which would show the world they are 'back' and mean business.

Newcastle are closing in on a takeover, which will make them the richest club in the Premier League. Being able to afford Rodriguez won't be an issue.

James Rodriguez of FC Bayern Muenchen looks on during the Bundesliga match between TSG 1899 Hoffenheim and FC Bayern Muenchen at PreZero-Arena on January 18, 2019 in Sinsheim, Germany.

The 28-year-old still has plenty to offer, and needs a move to a club where he can play regularly, after being handed just four starts in La Liga this past season.

Rodriguez has not kicked on since winning the 2014 World Cup Golden Boot.

He needs to find a club who can believe in him, and he should take a gamble on Newcastle if an offer comes his way, rather than angling for a move to Manchester United or the like.

James Rodriguez of Colombia in action prior to the international friendly match between Japan and Colombia at Nissan Stadium on March 22, 2019 in Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan.

Dan Coombs has been writing for HITC Sport full time since 2012 and has helped the website grow it's audience considerably during this period, while managing a team of writers. He has interviewed high profile names including Stuart Pearce and his work has been cited in Javier Hernandez's biography. In addition to football, Dan is a big fan of the NFL and NBA.

