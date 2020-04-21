Asprilla's recommendation of James Rodriguez more suited to Newcastle than Old Trafford

Newcastle United cult hero has ideas for his fellow Colombian.

Newcastle United cult hero Faustino Asprilla has tipped fellow Colombian star James Rodriguez for a move to England.

He has recommended the playmaker sign with Manchester United.

Asprilla told Blu Radio: "Manchester United would be a good place for James. It’s been a while since they have been winning trophies and they are thinking about strengthening the team for next season.

“They’ve got good players – like Juan Mata, who plays in a similar style to James, although he’s a little more dynamic and attacking but I think James could easily fit into that side.”

Newcastle are a better fit

It is no longer Manchester United's policy to sign 'Galacticos'. This ended with an ill fated move fro Alexis Sanchez, which is still being paid off.

Newcastle on the other hand could benefit from Rodriguez and the prestige his addition would bring.

It would be a signing which would show the world they are 'back' and mean business.

Newcastle are closing in on a takeover, which will make them the richest club in the Premier League. Being able to afford Rodriguez won't be an issue.

The 28-year-old still has plenty to offer, and needs a move to a club where he can play regularly, after being handed just four starts in La Liga this past season.

Rodriguez has not kicked on since winning the 2014 World Cup Golden Boot.

He needs to find a club who can believe in him, and he should take a gamble on Newcastle if an offer comes his way, rather than angling for a move to Manchester United or the like.