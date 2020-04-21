Answer: The more you take, the more you leave behind riddle

The more you take, the more you leave behind... it's a great riddle, and here's the answer.

While in lockdown, many of us are happily welcoming distractions.

Most days feel very much the same at the moment and it's important to try and introduce some safe spontaneity into your day when possible.

Of course, entertainment has played a crucial role in keeping us all happy, with music, films, TV and books proving such a considerable help.

On the other hand, we're noticing so many people spending more and more time each day online, sharing riddles and puzzles to keep their brains healthy and active.

It's a wonderful idea, and it's impressive to see that some have even devised their own challenges to put their followers and friends to the test.

However, you just can't go wrong with the classics...

Riddle: The more you take, the more you leave behind

This one is another classic, but we're not surprised that it has recently resurfaced while everyone is sharing some of their favourites.

Here's the riddle in full:

"The more you take, the more you leave behind. What am I?"

Consider the question very carefully. What do you take which results in you leaving more behind you? Give it some thought before checking the answer...

Still haven't got it? Not to worry, we have the answer.

Answer: The more you take, the more you leave behind

The answer to the riddle is "footsteps"

Now you have it!

The more footsteps you take, the more you leave behind you.

It's tricky, but like most great riddles, it becomes immediately obvious when the answer's revealed.

Considering you now have the answer, be sure to share the riddle with your family and friends to see if they can get it. Arguably, one of the best things about sharing riddles with others is the variety of interesting answers people consider before getting it right.

There should be some good attempts with this one.

